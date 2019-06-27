Breaking News

NASA's new mission, Dragonfly, will explore Saturn's moon Titan

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 4:58 PM ET, Thu June 27, 2019

On September 15, 2017, the 20-year Cassini mission ended in a &quot;death dive&quot; into Saturn&#39;s upper atmosphere, collecting data until the spacecraft broke apart and became part of the planet it set out to explore.
This is the last image taken by NASA&#39;s Cassini spacecraft before it broke apart in Saturn&#39;s atmosphere on September 15, 2017. RIP, Cassini!
This is Cassini&#39;s final resting place. NASA says the montage of images was created using data from Cassini&#39;s visual and infrared mapping spectrometer. What you see in the photo are clouds in the atmosphere, silhouetted against that inner glow, according to NASA.
Cassini captured this image of Saturn&#39;s northern hemisphere on September 13, 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth.
Cassini took this final image of Saturn&#39;s rings on September 13, 2017 while the spacecraft was 684,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers) away from the planet.
Two days before its death plunge into Saturn, Cassini took this image of Saturn&#39;s A ring. The ring features what scientists call a lone &quot;propeller&quot; -- a feature created by small moonlets in the rings.
This image of Saturn&#39;s moon, Titan, was among the last obtained by Cassini&#39;s narrow-angle camera on September 13, 2017. The images were taken two days before Cassini plunged into Saturn&#39;s atmosphere.
Cassini took this image of Saturn&#39;s moon Titan in 2012. NASA scientists say they have detected acrylonitrile in Titan&#39;s atmosphere. The chemical could possibly form cell membranes. That means, according to scientists, Titan could have the right conditions for life to develop.
On July 19, 2013, Cassini snapped a very special vista of our home world. The spacecraft slipped into Saturn&#39;s shadow and, with the sun blocked, it was able to image not only Saturn, but seven of its moons, its inner rings -- and, in the background, Earth and our moon.
Springtime on Saturn: Cassini&#39;s wide angle camera shot 75 images showing Saturn, its rings, and some of its moons just after the Spring equinox. An equinox occurs when the sun&#39;s disk is exactly over a planet&#39;s equator. It takes 30 years for Saturn to orbit the sun, so an equinox occurs every 15 Earth years, NASA says. These images were taken on August 12, 2009, a little more than a day after the exact equinox.
Saturn appears to sit in a nest of rings in this composite of 45 images Cassini took on May 9, 2007. The spacecraft was about 700,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers) from Saturn when the images were taken.
Saturn&#39;s moon, Enceladus, is a small, icy world. For scientists, it&#39;s also one of the most interesting places in our solar system. Cassini discovered Enceladus is an active moon with a global ocean of liquid salty water beneath its crust. Planetary scientists now think Enceladus may possibly be hospitable to life. &quot;Enceladus discoveries have changed the direction of planetary science,&quot; said Cassini project scientist Linda Spilker. This mosaic was created from 21 false-color images taken during Cassini&#39;s close approaches to Enceladus on March 9 and July 14, 2005.
This mosaic of nine images shows Saturn&#39;s moon Titan during Cassini&#39;s first very close flyby on October 26, 2004. The spacecraft was at distances ranging from about 200,000 miles (320,000 kilometers) to 400,000 miles (640,000 kilometers) from Titan when the images were taken.
Saturn&#39;s pale colors and its rings come into view as Cassini approaches on May 7, 2004. This composite was made from images taken when Cassini was about 18 million miles (29 million kilometers) from Saturn. It also shows some of Saturn&#39;s moons.
The Cassini spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a Titan IVB/Centaur rocket on October 15, 1997. It began orbiting Saturn in 2004.
(CNN)NASA announced the latest mission in its New Frontiers program, called Dragonfly, which will explore Saturn's largest moon, Titan. It's the only moon in our solar system that has an atmosphere.

Before it ended in 2017, the Cassini mission flew by Titan while studying Saturn. The data provided by the Hyugens probe, which was part of the Cassini mission, suggested that Titan was the perfect candidate for further exploration.
"It's the first drone lander and it can fly over 100 miles through Titan's thick atmosphere," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement. "Titan is most comparable to early Earth. Dragonfly's instruments will help evaluate organic chemistry and the chemical signatures of past or present life. We will launch Dragonfly to explore the frontiers of human knowledge for the benefit of all humanity."
This illustration shows NASA's Dragonfly rotorcraft-lander approaching a site on Saturn's exotic moon, Titan.
The New Frontiers program has also included the Juno mission to Jupiter, the New Horizons probe that visited Pluto in 2015 and distant Kuiper Belt Object Ultima Thule on January 1.
    The ultimate goal is for Dragonfly to visit an impact crater, where they believe that important ingredients for life mixed together when something hit Titan in the past, possibly tens of thousands of years ago.
    It's a Mars rover-sized drone, reaching about ten feet long.
    Titan is similar chemically to Earth before life evolved, the agency said. They want to explore sand dunes on Titan to determine if they're made of the same complex organic material discovered in the atmosphere.
    "It's the science that motivates us to do this exciting and difficult mission," said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator for Science at the agency's Headquarters in Washington.
    "Titan has the key ingredients for life," said Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division. "It has complex organic molecules and the energy required for life. We will have the opportunity to observe processes similar to what happened on early Earth when life formed and potentially conditions that could harbor life today. We can look for biosignatures."
    Once Dragonfly lands, it will spend two and a half years flying around Titan. It only has propellers, with skids to land, but no wheels to allow it to roam over the surface.
    It will launch in 2026, but won't reach Titan until the 2034 because Saturn is so far from us.
    Dragonfly will also explore Titan's atmosphere, surface properties, subsurface ocean and liquid on the surface.

    Why Titan?

    Titan isn't exactly known for being hospitable.
    Larger than both our own moon and the planet Mercury, Titan is unique in our solar system. It is the only moon with clouds and a dense atmosphere of nitrogen and methane, which gives it a fuzzy orange appearance.
    Its atmospheric pressure is 60% greater than Earth's, meaning it exerts the kind of pressure you feel at the bottom of a swimming pool, according to NASA. And the surfaceof Titan is minus 290 degrees Fahrenheit.
    Signal received! Cassini probe shoots through Saturn's rings
    So it would make sense that the potential for life on Titan would have to look a little different than our planet. But Titan's atmosphere may not be much different than that of primordial Earth's -- and life found a way here.
    It may not be like the alien life in science fiction, but in 2017 researchers confirmed the presence of something that may lead to life on Titan, according to a study published Friday in the journal Science Advances.
    Vinyl cyanide is a complex organic molecule capable of forming cell membrane-like spheres. While it may sound toxic, this chemical would be right at home on Titan, where significant quantities of it have been detected through data from the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA), a group of radio telescopes in Chile.
    Titan also has Earth-like liquid bodies on its surface, but the rivers, lakes and seas are made of liquid ethane and methane, which form clouds and cause liquid gas to rain from the sky.
    The surface temperature is so cold that the rivers and lakes were carved out by methane, the way rocks and lava helped to form features and channels on Earth.
    Decoding the mysterious 'magic islands' on Saturn's moon
    These methane pools on the surface are the kind of environment that could help vinyl cyanide molecules link together to form cell-like membranes, not unlike the basis for organisms on Earth.
    "The presence of vinyl cyanide in an environment with liquid methane suggests the intriguing possibility of chemical processes that are analogous to those important for life on Earth," said Maureen Palmer, lead study author and researcher at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.
    The ALMA data confirmed what previous studies and simulations, like one from Cornell University in 2015, had predicted about the potential presence of this molecule on Titan.
    "Researchers definitively discovered the molecule, vinyl cyanide. That is our best candidate for a 'protocell' that might be stable and flexible in liquid methane," said Jonathan Lunine, a Cornell professor who participated in the 2015 study. "This is a step forward in understanding whether Titan's methane seas might host an exotic form of life."
    Titan is also believed to have an internal liquid water ocean, like those on Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, and Enceladus, another of Saturn's moons. Earlier this year, NASA announced that Europa and Enceladus' oceans have some or most of the ingredients necessary for life as we know it.
    NASA: Nearby ocean worlds could be best bet for life beyond Earth
    But how does Titan compare? First of all, it's bigger than Europa and Enceladus. It's also entirely unique in its possession of a dense atmosphere, which has obscured the observations that researchers have tried to make of Titan. And Titan doesn't have confirmed active geysers on its surface like those other moons.
      Given its complex chemistry, it's safe to say that Titan isn't hospitable to humans. But it is attractive to researchers.
      "Saturn's moon, Enceladus, is the place to search for life like us, life that depends on -- and exists in -- liquid water," Lunine said. "Titan, on the other hand, is the place to go to seek the outer limits of life -- can some exotic type of life begin and evolve in a truly alien environment, that of liquid methane?"