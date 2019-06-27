Breaking News

NASA's new mission, Dragonfly, will explore Saturn's moon Titan

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 4:37 PM ET, Thu June 27, 2019

On September 15, 2017, the 20-year Cassini mission ended in a &quot;death dive&quot; into Saturn&#39;s upper atmosphere, collecting data until the spacecraft broke apart and became part of the planet it set out to explore.
This is the last image taken by NASA&#39;s Cassini spacecraft before it broke apart in Saturn&#39;s atmosphere on September 15, 2017. RIP, Cassini!
This is Cassini&#39;s final resting place. NASA says the montage of images was created using data from Cassini&#39;s visual and infrared mapping spectrometer. What you see in the photo are clouds in the atmosphere, silhouetted against that inner glow, according to NASA.
Cassini captured this image of Saturn&#39;s northern hemisphere on September 13, 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth.
Cassini took this final image of Saturn&#39;s rings on September 13, 2017 while the spacecraft was 684,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers) away from the planet.
Two days before its death plunge into Saturn, Cassini took this image of Saturn&#39;s A ring. The ring features what scientists call a lone &quot;propeller&quot; -- a feature created by small moonlets in the rings.
This image of Saturn&#39;s moon, Titan, was among the last obtained by Cassini&#39;s narrow-angle camera on September 13, 2017. The images were taken two days before Cassini plunged into Saturn&#39;s atmosphere.
Cassini took this image of Saturn&#39;s moon Titan in 2012. NASA scientists say they have detected acrylonitrile in Titan&#39;s atmosphere. The chemical could possibly form cell membranes. That means, according to scientists, Titan could have the right conditions for life to develop.
On July 19, 2013, Cassini snapped a very special vista of our home world. The spacecraft slipped into Saturn&#39;s shadow and, with the sun blocked, it was able to image not only Saturn, but seven of its moons, its inner rings -- and, in the background, Earth and our moon.
Springtime on Saturn: Cassini&#39;s wide angle camera shot 75 images showing Saturn, its rings, and some of its moons just after the Spring equinox. An equinox occurs when the sun&#39;s disk is exactly over a planet&#39;s equator. It takes 30 years for Saturn to orbit the sun, so an equinox occurs every 15 Earth years, NASA says. These images were taken on August 12, 2009, a little more than a day after the exact equinox.
Saturn appears to sit in a nest of rings in this composite of 45 images Cassini took on May 9, 2007. The spacecraft was about 700,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers) from Saturn when the images were taken.
Saturn&#39;s moon, Enceladus, is a small, icy world. For scientists, it&#39;s also one of the most interesting places in our solar system. Cassini discovered Enceladus is an active moon with a global ocean of liquid salty water beneath its crust. Planetary scientists now think Enceladus may possibly be hospitable to life. &quot;Enceladus discoveries have changed the direction of planetary science,&quot; said Cassini project scientist Linda Spilker. This mosaic was created from 21 false-color images taken during Cassini&#39;s close approaches to Enceladus on March 9 and July 14, 2005.
This mosaic of nine images shows Saturn&#39;s moon Titan during Cassini&#39;s first very close flyby on October 26, 2004. The spacecraft was at distances ranging from about 200,000 miles (320,000 kilometers) to 400,000 miles (640,000 kilometers) from Titan when the images were taken.
Saturn&#39;s pale colors and its rings come into view as Cassini approaches on May 7, 2004. This composite was made from images taken when Cassini was about 18 million miles (29 million kilometers) from Saturn. It also shows some of Saturn&#39;s moons.
The Cassini spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a Titan IVB/Centaur rocket on October 15, 1997. It began orbiting Saturn in 2004.
(CNN)NASA announced the latest mission in its New Frontiers program, called Dragonfly, which will explore Saturn's largest moon, Titan. It's the only moon in our solar system that has an atmosphere.

Before it ended in 2017, the Cassini mission flew by Titan while studying Saturn. The data provided by the Hyugens probe, which was part of the Cassini mission, suggested that Titan was the perfect candidate for further exploration.
"It's the first drone lander and it can fly over 100 miles through Titan's thick atmosphere," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement. "Titan is most comparable to early Earth. Dragonfly's instruments will help evaluate organic chemistry and the chemical signatures of past or present life. We will launch Dragonfly to explore the frontiers of human knowledge for the benefit of all humanity."
The New Frontiers program has also included the Juno mission to Jupiter, the New Horizons probe that visited Pluto in 2015 and distant Kuiper Belt Object Ultima Thule on January 1.
    The ultimate goal is for Dragonfly to visit Celt Crater, where they believe that important ingredients for life mixed together when something impacted Titan.
    It's a Mars rover-sized drone, reaching about ten feet long.
    Titan is similar chemically to Earth before life evolved, the agency said. They want to explore sand dunes on Titan to determine if they're made of the same organic discovered in the atmosphere.
    "It's the science that motivates us to do this exciting and difficult mission," said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator for Science at the agency's Headquarters in Washington.
    "Titan has the key ingredients for life," said Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division. "It has complex organic molecules and the energy required for life. We will have the opportunity to observe processes similar to what happened on early Earth when life formed and potentially conditions that could harbor life today. We can look for biosignatures."
      Once Dragonfly lands, it will spend two and a half years flying around Titan. It only has propellers, with skids to land, but no wheels to allow it to roam over the surface.
      It will launch in 2026, but won't reach Titan until the 2034 because Saturn is so far from us.