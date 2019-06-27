(CNN) The US Women's National Team really, really wants you to watch their quarter-final match against France Friday.

"We kindly ask that you give every employee the day so that they can eat a hearty lunch, get emotionally ready, bust out all their USA gear, and mentally prep for what will be an EPIC GAME!"

If the United States wins Friday, they'll advance to the semifinals on July 2 against the winner of Thursday's match between Norway and England.

And if they win that game, they'd have the chance to earn their fourth Women's World Cup ever, the most of any national team.

Basically, if you miss this game, you miss history in the making. Better call in sick.

"(Employees) will be back on Monday," they promised. "Maybe."