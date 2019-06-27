Police in Philadelphia have a new policy designed to reduce bias toward transgender and non-binary people

(CNN) The Philadelphia Police Department is enacting new guidelines to reduce bias toward transgender and non-binary people in their interactions with police.

The police department worked with the mayor's Office of LGBT Affairs and members of both communities to develop the policy that will guide the every day interactions police have with transgender or non-binary people regardless of whether they are suspects, in custody, victims or witnesses, according to a statement released by the city Tuesday.

Among other things, the policy calls for officers to honor a person's gender identity by recording and publicizing the person's chosen name and pronoun and abiding by their preference for the gender of the officer who searches them, the statement said.

The policy also instructs officers to bring transgender people in custody to the nearest medical facility if they are in need of medical care, including hormone therapy and, when possible, to house and transport transgender people who are in custody separately from other incarcerated people.

Transgender and non-binary people "have historically faced humiliating, hurtful treatment during their interactions with law enforcement," the statement said. "The new PPD policy aims to provide clear instructions to personnel in order to prevent such incidents in Philadelphia."

Read More