NYPD didn't substantiate any complaints of police bias over 4 years. Report cites need to improve

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

Updated 3:22 AM ET, Thu June 27, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: A police car sits in front of One World Trade at ground zero in Manhattan on March 20, 2017 in New York City. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has been voicing criticism of President Donald Trump&#39;s proposed budget that could cut as much as $190 million from New York City efforts to fight terrorism. Following two major terrorist attacks and numerous foiled plots, New York City is considered the nation&#39;s prime target for terrorists. The NYPD has stated that it costs $500,000 a day to pay for the nearly 200 police officers in and around Trump Tower on Fifth Ave. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(CNN)The New York Police Department found in an internal report that the agency needs to improve how investigators handle biased-policing complaints.

The report released Wednesday noted that "biased policing, whether perceived or actual, is a matter of significant public concern."
"Biased policing, actual or perceived, undermines the core value of equal treatment under the law and also poses a threat to public safety because racial profiling and other types of biased policing undermine the public's confidence and trust in law enforcement," NYPD Inspector General Philip K. Eure said in news release prefacing the report. "NYPD must ensure that these complaints are thoroughly investigated and tracked."
The police department did not substantiate a single one of the complaints of biased policing it received between October 2014 and January 2019, according to the report. The department received 2,495 complaints, the report said.
    The Office of the Inspector General for the NYPD analyzed 888 complaints, filed between October 2014 and January 2017, and made 23 recommendations to improve how the police department handles civilian complaints of biased policing.
    The report acknowledges that definitively proving biased policing is difficult based on the standard set in the current department policy.
    "Intent is a necessary element, and given the challenge of determining the subject officer's state of mind and whether there was an intention to discriminate against the complainant, biased policing is often difficult to prove," the report says.
    Sixty-eight percent of the considered complaints contained allegations of discrimination based on race, ethnicity, color or national origin, and 66.5% of complainants were black, according to the report.
    Separately, the New York City Civilian Complaints Review Board substantiated 49 cases of officers using "racial or other protected class slurs" which resulted in disciplinary actions against the officers, according to an NYPD statement to CNN.
    Allegations of "offensive language" were not considered in the report released today, because the OIG-NYPD does not consider racial slurs to be instances of biased policing if not accompanied by a "police action," according to the report.
    Altering that policy to change the scope of its definition of biased policing was among the report's recommendations to the department.
      The CCRB, however, says it currently doesn't have the bandwidth to adequately investigate biased policing.
      "In order to take on the investigation, mediation, and prosecution of additional types of profiling allegations, the CCRB would need full funding for resources and specialized staff capable of analyzing the large volume of information. Without this, the CCRB would be forced to unsubstantiate all but the most obvious allegations of profiling," New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) Chair Fred Davie said about the report.