NYPD didn't substantiate any complaints of police bias over 4 years. Report cites need to improve

(CNN) The New York Police Department found in an internal report that the agency needs to improve how investigators handle biased-policing complaints.

The report released Wednesday noted that "biased policing, whether perceived or actual, is a matter of significant public concern."

"Biased policing, actual or perceived, undermines the core value of equal treatment under the law and also poses a threat to public safety because racial profiling and other types of biased policing undermine the public's confidence and trust in law enforcement," NYPD Inspector General Philip K. Eure said in news release prefacing the report. "NYPD must ensure that these complaints are thoroughly investigated and tracked."

The police department did not substantiate a single one of the complaints of biased policing it received between October 2014 and January 2019, according to the report. The department received 2,495 complaints, the report said.

The Office of the Inspector General for the NYPD analyzed 888 complaints, filed between October 2014 and January 2017, and made 23 recommendations to improve how the police department handles civilian complaints of biased policing.

