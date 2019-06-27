Former USC gynecologist had a gun when he was arrested for alleged sexual assault, police chief says

Los Angeles (CNN) Women who accused a former University of Southern California gynecologist of sexual misconduct welcomed his arrest after allegations involving hundreds of patients over several years.

George Tyndall practiced at USC for almost 30 years. He was charged Wednesday with 18 counts of sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint filed by Los Angeles prosecutors. He also faces 11 counts of sexual battery by fraud.

The criminal complaint alleges Tyndall inappropriately touched 16 women between 2009 and 2016 when he worked at the university's student health center. The women ranged in age from 17 to 29, prosecutors said.

Tyndall told some of the women the touching was for a professional purpose when it was for sexual gratification, the complaint alleges.

The more than a dozen women are just a small part of the hundreds who've accused him of sexual misconduct. Aside from the criminal investigations by the police, hundreds of women have sued the doctor and the university. Attorney John Manly, who represents about 200 women in the suit against USC, said his clients are relieved he's off the streets.

