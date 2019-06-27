(CNN) Fisher-Price and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 71,000 inclined-sleeper accessories for infant play yards Thursday.

Fisher-Price's decision to pull the inclined-sleeper accessory included with all models of the Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yard is due to safety concerns about such products, the company said in a statement

There have been no reported injuries or fatalities involving this product.

Fisher-Price recalled about 4.7 million Rock 'n Play Sleepers in April that were linked to over 30 infant deaths in 10 years.

An inclined sleeper allows babies to sleep at an approximately 30-degree angle, which goes against advice from the American Academy of Pediatrics.