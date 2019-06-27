This company will blast cookie dough into space and bake the first cookies there

(CNN) Warm, buttery chocolate chip cookies will no longer be reserved for earth dwellers.

DoubleTree's famous cookie dough soon will make a historic trip with a prototype oven to the International Space Station, according to Hilton, the company's owner. If the mission succeeds, Hilton says, the cookies will be the first baked in space.

"We're excited to send our hospitality into orbit," vice president and global brand head Shawn McAteer said. "The simple gesture of a warm cookie welcome is a favorite of DoubleTree guests around the world, and now we are sharing that moment of hospitality as part of this experiment aboard the International Space Station."

The company is working with Zero G Kitchen, which builds appliances that can withstand being in orbit for long periods of time.

"Opening up the frontier of space means making it relatable to people's everyday lives, and what could be more relatable than a freshly baked cookie?" said Ian Fichtenbaum, co-chef and co-founder of Zero G Kitchen.

