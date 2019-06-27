The Coast Guard will pay for moms on duty to ship breast milk to their babies back home

(CNN) The US Coast Guard is trying to make it a bit easier for new moms to return to work.

Via a new program, moms on duty who send breast milk back home for their babies will be able to get up to $750 of yearly shipping costs reimbursed.

All active duty members -- including Public Health Service officers, US Navy chaplains attached to the Coast Guard, reservists on Active Duty for Operational Support and their spouses, and civilian employees -- are eligible for the reimbursement program, the Coast Guard said.

The shipments must fall during business travel periods of 72 hours or longer.

