Once again, Chick-fil-A is named America's favorite restaurant chain

(CNN) Americans really love Chick-fil-A.

For the fourth year in a row, the Georgia-based chicken chain has been named America's favorite restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index . The index is based on input from nearly 23,000 consumers.

The chain, whose customer service is perhaps just as well-known as its food, scored an 86 on the 100-point scale, down one point from last year.

Coming in third (behind a collection of smaller companies) was Panera with a score of 81. Four chains tied for fourth with a score of 80: Arby's, Chipotle, Papa John's and Pizza Hut.

Other popular chains scored much lower. KFC scored 78, Burger King 76 and Taco Bell 75. McDonald's was among the lowest with a score of 69.

Read More