Adam Scott tells Mitch McConnell to take down his 'Parks and Rec' GIF

(CNN) "Parks and Recreation" star Adam Scott was not OK with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell using a GIF featuring his character, Ben Wyatt.

Scott tweeted Wednesday:

"Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him,

Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.

Thanks!

Adam

cc: @senatemajldr @McConnellPress"

cc: @senatemajldr @McConnellPress https://t.co/0lfxuKlUiK — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 26, 2019

McConnell used the GIF in response to a tweet by a reporter on Monday who was sharing a comment from President Trump regarding a Supreme Court nomination.

Before Scott's response, several users tweeted GIFs from the show to express their opinions of the tweet, both showing support and mocking the Senate majority leader.

This isn't the first time a cast or crew member of "Parks and Rec" responded to a political tweet that used GIFs from the show.

In February 2018, the creator Michael Schur responded to a tweet from the NRA under his Twitter alias Ken Tremendous after a CNN town hall. The organization used the show's main character, Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, to thank spokeswoman Dana Loesch for defending gun rights.

"Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda," Schur tweeted.

Schur ended the tweet with a strongly worded message for the NRA directly from Poehler, as she doesn't have a Twitter account.