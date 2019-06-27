Air India flight in emergency landing at London Stansted after bomb threat

London (CNN) Air India said one of its planes landed at London Stansted Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat.

The airline said that the affected plane, flight AI 191 from the Indian city of Mumbai to Newark Airport in the United States "made a precautionary landing" in the UK due to the incident.

Air India said it will provide updates on the situation.

London's Stansted Airport later said its runway had reopened and was fully operational after the "precautionary landing."

"We are sorry for any disruption caused by the incident and would like to thank you for your patience," the airport said on Twitter

