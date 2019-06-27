Cori 'Coco' Gauff, a 15-year-old Florida native, is the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon

(CNN) American tennis prodigy Cori "Coco" Gauff, 15, just became the youngest player in the Open era to advance through qualifying to reach Wimbledon's main draw.

Gauff will be the 12th youngest overall to play at the Wimbledon main draw, but the 11 others didn't make it through qualifying.

The last 15-year-old to compete through a wild card slot at Wimbledon was Laura Robson in 2009, a British player who'd won Junior Wimbledon the year before.

Gauff returns a shot to Daria Kasatkina of Russia during the Miami Open In March 2019

The biggest tennis star of her generation

Gauff appeared on Wimbledon's grass courts in the junior tournament last year, making it to the quarterfinals. "I'm a little bit familiar with the grounds," she said. Gauff will learn the name of her first-round opponent Friday when the main draw is revealed.

Last year Gauff raised her profile by winning the French Open girl's championship . This year, she became the youngest woman to win a Grand Slam qualifying match in the French Open.

In 2017, a then-13-year-old Gauff told CNN , "Overall, I want to be the best I can be and be the greatest," after becoming the youngest player to appear in a US Open junior final. Her current 301st WTA singles ranking has climbed sharply from 874 eight months ago.

If Gauff were to win Wimbledon this year, she'd be the youngest ever. But another 15-year-old woman also won the championship more than a century ago.