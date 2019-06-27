Tillerson reveals frustrations about Kushner working behind his back

Washington (CNN) One evening during his tenure as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was out to dinner in Washington when the restaurant owner asked if he would like to say hello to the Mexican Foreign Minister, Luis Videgaray, who also happened to be at the same establishment. As they walked to the back of the restaurant Tillerson was shocked to find Videgaray, who Tillerson did not know was in town, dining with President Donald Trump 's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner .

The surprise encounter was revealed by Tillerson when he quietly met senior staff of Democratic chair Rep. Eliot Engel and ranking Republican Rep. Michael McCaul from the House Foreign Affairs Committee last month.

A transcript of that discussion obtained by CNN reveals Tillerson's frustrations with Kushner who sometimes seemed to act as a shadow secretary of state on many important foreign policy issues behind his back.

Tillerson also met Engel and McCaul, but there is no transcript of that meeting, which was agreed to before the meeting took place.

"I could see the color go out of the face of the Foreign Secretary of Mexico," Tillerson told the staffers, about the inadvertent restaurant meeting, according to the transcript. "I said: Welcome to Washington. And I said: I don't want to interrupt what y'all are doing I said: Give me a call next time you're coming to town. And I left it at that."

While Tillerson said that he later learned that the two men discussed matters that had already been run through the State Department and had his approval, he said that the foreign minister "was rather shocked" to learn that Kushner had not told the then-secretary about their meeting beforehand.

"One of the challenges I think that everyone had -- has had to learn to deal with was the role, the unique situation with the President's son-in-law and daughter being part {of} the White House advisory team. That's, you know, it's unusual. I don't recall it ever being the case before, not that there's anything wrong with it," Tillerson said, according to the transcript.

"There was not a real clear understanding of the role, responsibilities, authorities, and whatnot, which made it challenging for everyone, I think, in terms of how to deal with any activities that might be undertaken by others that were not defined within the national security process itself," he said.

When asked about this characterization, Kushner's camp has pushed back.

"Jared and the White House were coordinating with the state department, the problem is that Rex Tillerson couldn't figure out how to coordinate with the state department," wrote an Administration official.

Kushner's involvement in Middle East policy

Despite his lack of experience, Kushner was immediately thrust into the center of US foreign relations -- with responsiibility for many tough issues facing the administration.

His portfolio has expanded to include a globe-spanning collection of foreign assignments.

But it was Kushner's involvement in issues related to the Middle East policy presented particular problems for Tillerson, especially those involving Saudi Arabia, as the President's son-in-law has maintained close personal ties with the Kingdom's Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.

Tillerson said that he did not have a "particularly unique" understanding of the relationship between Kushner and the crown prince but did say that he was aware there was "a lot of communication" between the two men and occasional trips.