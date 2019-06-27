Tillerson reveals frustrations about Kushner working behind his back

Washington (CNN) One evening during his tenure as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was out to dinner in Washington when the restaurant owner asked if he would like to say hello to the Mexican Foreign Minister, Luis Videgaray, who also happened to be at the same establishment. As they walked to the back of the restaurant Tillerson was shocked to find Videgaray, who Tillerson did not know was in town, dining with President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The surprise encounter was revealed by Tillerson when he quietly met senior staff of Democratic chair Rep. Eliot Engel and ranking Republican Rep. Michael McCaul from the House Foreign Affairs Committee last month.

A transcript of that discussion obtained by CNN reveals Tillerson's frustrations with Kushner who sometimes seemed to act as a shadow secretary of state on many important foreign policy issues behind his back.

Tillerson who was unceremoniously fired by Trump last March spoke at length about how Kushner did not consult with the State Department or other agencies before getting involved in foreign affairs.

Tillerson also met Engel and McCaul, but there is no transcript of that meeting, which was agreed to before the meeting took place.

