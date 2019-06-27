Congresswoman calls for moment of silence for migrants who have died trying to reach US in emotional moment

Washington (CNN) Texas Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar delivered emotional remarks Thursday afternoon on the House floor and called for a moment of silence in the chamber for migrants who have died trying to reach America.

Other progressives stood alongside Escobar as her voice broke while recalling a widely circulated shocking photograph of Salvadorans Oscar Alberto Martinez and his daughter Angie Valeria, who drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande. Everyone in the chamber -- Republican and Democrat -- stood for the duration of her remarks and then for the moment of silence.

"The photograph that all of us saw this week should tear all of us up," said the congresswoman form Texas' 16th Congressional District, which includes El Paso.

"For those of us who are parents, to see a toddler with her little arms wrapped around the neck of her father," Escobar said, adding "there is nothing that we wouldn't do for our children, nothing, to give them a better life."

"Oscar and Valeria represent tens of thousands of migrants who have died as they have tried to build a better life for themselves, only to find that they are demonized and locked out of the promise that those of us who are natural born citizens are so fortunate to enjoy," Escobar said.

Read More