Rep. Susan Wild reveals partner's recent death was suicide

Washington (CNN) Rep. Susan Wild, a freshman Pennsylvania Democrat, revealed her partner's recent death was a suicide and said she is sharing her story because "I do not want anyone else to suffer."

"Today marks the one-month anniversary of the death of my beloved life partner, Kerry Acker. What most people don't know is that Kerry's death was a suicide," Wild said in an emotional speech on the House floor Wednesday night.

"Kerry was 63 years old. He shouldn't have had a care in the world. He was financially secure and had a warm, loving family and dozens of friends. He loved them all," Wild said.

"And yet, incomprehensibly, he seemingly did not grasp the toll his absence would have on those who loved him," Wild said.

Wild, who represents Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, said she was sharing her "very personal story" because "we all need to recognize that mental health issues know no boundaries."

Read More