Senate may vote early Friday to require Trump to get approval for military action against Iran

(CNN) Senate Republicans are scrambling to figure out the logistics of an unusual vote Friday that Democrats are insisting take place but most Republicans wish had happened earlier in the week so they could be gone for their July Fourth recess.

The vote is on a Democrat-authored amendment to require President Donald Trump get congressional approval before carrying out military action against Iran. Democrats pressed GOP leaders to schedule the vote Friday so the Democratic senators running for the White House could attend Thursday night's presidential debate in Miami and then return to Washington for the vote.

In another procedural twist, senators agreed that if the measure were to pass it would be applied retroactively to the National Defense Authorization Act, which was approved by the Senate Thursday.

Despite the Democrats' herculean efforts, their measure is expected to fall short of the 60 votes it would need to advance. Regardless, Democrats believe it as important to get senators of both parties on the record about the issue.

Republicans reluctantly agreed to procedural anomalies, so they can clear the decks of the Senate's work and leave town. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged to reporters his Republican rank-and-file members are not "wildly enthusiastic" about his decision to hold the Friday vote.

