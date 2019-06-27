Witness in murder trial of Navy SEAL says he didn't see any stab wounds

(CNN) In a video shown Thursday during the military trial of SEAL Eddie Gallagher, a Marine near an ISIS detainee in Iraq can be heard saying, "Eddie is about to put him out."

Gallagher, a special operations chief, is accused of stabbing a prisoner to death, posing for a photo next to a corpse, shooting at noncombatants and intimidating SEALs who could report his behavior.

He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted of murder, he faces life in prison.

The Marine in the video, Staff Sgt. Giorgio Kirylo, who was deployed in Mosul with Gallagher in 2017, testified that he did not see stab wounds on the ISIS detainee's neck. Kirylo testified he moved the body, after medical efforts failed, to take a "trophy photo." He said "everyone was happy about the day" and the success of the mission and wanted a photo, he said.

Last week, Special Operator First Class Corey Scott , a medic in Gallagher's deployment, testified that he was the one who killed the ISIS prisoner, not Gallagher.

