Trump-Putin meeting looms over G20's first day

"I'll have a very good conversation with him," Trump told reporters at the White House as he was departing for Japan.

But he declined to detail what he might say regarding election meddling, or whether he would raise it at all.

"What I say to him is none of your business," Trump said.

It was a defensive prebuttal to inevitable criticism and skepticism about Trump's meeting with Putin. After every meeting and phone call, Trump's critics have accused him of fealty to Putin. In part, their suspicions are rooted in the veiled nature of those sessions, which have sometimes occurred without aides or even American interpreters present.

It's also based on Trump's general unwillingness to criticize Putin, despite his efforts that butt against American interests from the Middle East to Ukraine to election security. As Trump was traveling to the G20 summit, he lobbed criticism at Japan, India and Germany over trade and defense matters -- but not toward Russia.

Trump is also due Friday to meet the leaders of those three countries: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (who on Thursday was seen shaking in public for the second time in less than two weeks , raising concern over her wellbeing).

"Whenever President Trump and President Putin meet there is a very strong domestic backlash after that meeting. But, in part, it's because there's a total lack of transparency about the topics of discussion and what the agenda is," said Heather Conley, the Europe program director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "But the President does not take that policy approach and, I think, continues to create the domestic backlash."

In an interview ahead of the meeting, Putin signaled a bullish view toward achieving his long-term goal of challenging western alliances. The "liberal idea" has "outlived its purpose," he said in an interview with the Financial Times

Asked about a backlash against the so-called establishment taking place across the world, Putin said "the obvious problem is the gap between the interest of the elites and the overwhelming majority of the people".

"Some elements of the liberal idea, such as multiculturalism, are no longer tenable," Putin said.

US officials told reporters last week the session Friday had no "formal agenda," though listed Iran, Ukraine and the Middle East as likely points of discussion. The Kremlin has been similarly vague about an agenda.

Neither side is casting the meeting as a formal summit like the one the two leaders convened last summer in Helsinki. After that meeting, Trump appeared to take Putin's word that Russia didn't work to sway the result of the 2016 election.

The two men were due to meet again at last year's G20 summit in Buenos Aires, but that meeting was canceled after Russia seized three Ukrainian ships and detaining three dozen sailors. Trump tweeted at the time that another meeting wouldn't occur until the matter was resolved.

It's not resolved, with the ships still in Russian hands and the sailors held in pre-trial detention. Ukraine has demanded the release of the sailors, which it has deemed prisoners of war.

That did not stop Trump from scheduling the meeting this week. Among the topics he's likeliest to raise is a potential new arms control treaty brokered between the US, Russia and China that would replace agreements he's withdrawn from or let expire.

It's not clear whether he'll raise the case of Paul Whelan, a discharged US Marine reservist who was arrested in late December and accused by Russian authorities of espionage. He denies being a spy and his family says he was in Russia to attend a wedding.

The week the US Embassy in Moscow sent a note of protest to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs over Whelan's treatment in a Moscow jail.

"We were asked to investigate this situation and ensure the safety and protection of Mr. Whelan," the embassy said in a statement. "The welfare of US citizens abroad is our top priority."

Whelman remains in pre-trial detention.