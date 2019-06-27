Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen is blocking two of President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security nominees, citing "inhumane and substandard" conditions for children at the department's facilities, according to her office.

Rosen said she will delay the nominations of Chad F. Wolf for DHS under secretary for strategy, policy, and plans and Troy D. Edgar for chief financial officer. Earlier this month, the two appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The future of their nominations now remain on hold, "until the inhumane and substandard conditions for children at DHS processing and detention facilities improve significantly," Rosen said in a statement.

"I will maintain these holds until a nongovernmental third party certifies that DHS has complied. I will use all tools available to hold this Administration accountable for their treatment of vulnerable children and families," she added.

The move is yet another setback for the Trump administration which has been occupying several roles in DHS with acting heads, particularly in leadership.

