Fact-checking night two of the first Democratic presidential debate

(CNN) The second night of the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate continues with 10 candidates , including three of the top polling leaders in former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

The candidates are tackling health care, immigration, race issues, taxes and the economy.

Swalwell quotes Biden on passing the torch

In arguing for a candidate from a new generation to be the Democratic nominee, California Rep. Eric Swalwell quoted then-Sen. Joe Biden speaking in 1987 at the California Democratic convention.

"I was six-years-old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said, 'It's time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans.' That candidate was then-senator Joe Biden. Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago. He's still right today. If we're going to solve the issues of the nation, pass the torch. If we're going to solve the issue of climate chaos, pass the torch. If we are going to solve school violence, pass the torch."

Facts First: Biden did say this February 3, 1987, at the California Democratic convention and it was a part of his Biden did say this February 3, 1987, at the California Democratic convention and it was a part of his stump speech during his 1988 presidential campaign and in appearances during the previous year. He was quoting John F. Kennedy and talking about how it made him feel at the time.

"Remember how you felt when you heard let the word go forth, from this time and place, that the torch has been passed. Passed to a new generation of Americans," Biden said, quoting Kennedy's inaugural address

-Andrew Kaczynski

Undocumented immigrant contributions to Social Security

Former Vice President Joe Biden said, "(Undocumented immigrants) in fact contribute to the well-being of the country, but they also for example increase the lifespan of social security. Because they have a job, they're paying a social security tax. That's what they're doing. It's increased the lifespan."

Facts First: This is true.

Undocumented immigrants often pay into the Social Security system through payroll taxes, but typically do not receive benefits. According to a 2013 report by the Office of the Chief Actuary of the Social Security Administration, in 2010, undocumented immigrants paid about $12 billion more into the system than they received.

That could extend the period of solvency for the Social Security trust funds, which are currently projected to be depleted in 2035.

-Lydia DePillis

Amazon's taxes

Andrew Yang claimed that Amazon pays "literally zero in taxes." "Oh, so, it's difficult to do if you have companies like Amazon, trillion-dollar tech companies paying literally zero in taxes while they're closing 30% of our stores."

Facts First: When it comes to taxes, the picture is more complicated than Yang claims. Amazon pays state taxes and has also paid federal taxes in the past.

The Wall Street Journal reported recently that Amazon's overall tax rate from 2012 through 2018 was 8%.

"From 2012 through 2018, Amazon reported $25.4 billion in pretax US income and current federal tax provisions totaling $1.9 billion," the Journal reported. "That is an 8% tax rate — low, but not zero or negative. Looking back further, since 2002, Amazon has earned $27.7 billion in global pretax profits and paid $3.6 billion in global cash income taxes, a 13% tax rate."

Amazon's SEC filings in 2017 showed it did not expect to owe any federal tax, and in fact expected to get a $137 million refund from the federal government. It did, however, say it expected to pay $211 million to states.

More recently, in February, an analysis of Amazon corporate filings by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found that the company got a rebate of $129 million for tax year 2018.

Analysts say Amazon was able to whittle down its tax liability by taking advantage of tax credits and deductions.

-Brian Fung

Tax benefits

Bernie Sanders claimed "83% of your tax benefits go to the 1%."

Facts First: This is incorrect. For the 2018 tax year, the top 1% was estimated to have received 20.5% of the benefits from the tax cuts, according to the non-partisan Tax Policy Center.

Some estimates say that if certain tax cuts are not reapproved by Congress after they sunset in 2027, 83% of the benefits would go to the top 1%.

President Donald Trump's tax reform law passed in December 2017 included tax cuts for corporations as well as individuals -- but while the benefits for business were permanent, the individual taxpayer cuts will expire by 2027. If Congress does nothing to extend them, the top 1% will at that point receive roughly 83% of the tax cut benefits, according to the Tax Policy Center

-Holmes Lybrand

Trump's tax bill

California Sen. Kamala Harris claimed that the tax bill signed by President Donald Trump benefits major corporations and will contribute at least $1 trillion to the US debt.

Facts First: This is true. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the 2017 tax act would add some $1.9 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade.

CNN has previously reported that the Republican tax reform bill passed in 2017 included tax cuts for corporations as well as individuals -- but while the benefits for business were permanent, the individual taxpayer cuts will expire by 2027. If Congress does nothing to extend them, the top 1% will at that point receive roughly 83% of the tax cut benefits, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

Last year, the Congressional Budget Office projected that the Republican tax bill would add $1.9 trillion over the course of 10 years.

-Maegan Vazquez and Holmes Lybrand

America's wealth gap

Sen. Bernie Sanders blasted the rich for taking advantage of America, saying that three people own more wealth than the bottom half of the nation.

Facts First: It's true that the three richest Americans have more wealth than the bottom half of the nation, according to a 2017 study by the left-leaning Institute for Policy Studies.

Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett had more combined wealth ($248.5 billion) than the 160 million people on the lower rungs of the wealth ladder, according to the study

The institute used data from the 2017 Forbes 400 list and the Federal Reserve's 2016 Survey of Consumer Finances.