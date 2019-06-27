Bill de Blasio apologizes for quoting Che Guevara at event in Miami

Washington (CNN) New York Mayor Bill de Blasio apologized Thursday after using a phrase associated with Ernesto "Che" Guevara at a rally in Miami.

"I did not know the phrase I used in Miami today was associated with Che Guevara & I did not mean to offend anyone who heard it that way. I certainly apologize for not understanding that history," the Democratic presidential hopeful posted on Twitter.

"I only meant it as a literal message to the striking airport workers that I believed they would be victorious in their strike," he wrote.

De Blasio was addressing striking workers at Miami International Airport when he shouted in Spanish, "Hasta la victoria, siempre!" which translates to "Until victory, always!" -- a slogan coined by the polarizing Argentine-born Cuban revolutionary, according to CNN affiliate WFOR.

The mayor faced swift backlash for his comments before he issued the apology.