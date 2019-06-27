He admits to killing 8 women in cold blood. But don't call him evil.

Chris Cuomo anchors CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," a 9 p.m. nightly news program where Cuomo tests power with newsmakers and politicians from both sides of the aisle, and reports on the latest breaking news from Washington and around the world. Jessica Velmans is an HLN Original Series executive producer. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the authors; view more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) As I traveled to prisons around the country for the third season of my HLN documentary crime series, "Inside Evil," one thing stood out to me: the series' title really seemed to get under the skin of the convicts whom I interviewed.

These inmates have cut short the lives of siblings, women and friends in calculated and gruesome ways. John J. Lennon, for example, shot a former friend at close range with a weapon that could "take down a small army," according to former Brooklyn ADA Stephen Murphy. Missouri inmate Lisa Harris was seventeen when she brutally beat and stabbed a man to death with a group of friends in the Ozarks. Paris Lee Bennett stabbed his four-year-old half-sister Ella seventeen times.

And Andrew Urdiales is a confessed serial killer who hunted and killed eight women in cold blood in California and Illinois. He was called "the living embodiment of evil" by Orange County DA Matt Murphy.

But I still took a lot of heat for referring to them as "evil." As this gripe came up over and over again, I began to wonder why this word -- which is defined as "profound immorality and wickedness, especially in people's actions" -- would bother someone who admits to having committed the atrocious act of taking the life of an innocent victim.

It's a question that takes a stab right at the heart of the topic I set out to explore in the series: the psychology of extreme violence.

