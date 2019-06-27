Scientists repurposed the EEG to detect brain activity in comatose patients

(CNN) Electroencephalogram tests, or EEGs, are commonly used to diagnose epilepsy and sleep disorders. But researchers may have found a new application for the widely used technology: detecting brain activity in comatose patients.

Neurologists at Columbia University and NewYork--Presbyterian Hospital gathered EEG data from 104 adult patients in an intensive care unit who recently sustained a brain injury and were unable to talk or respond to commands to move.

The researchers gave patients commands and retrieved EEG data from small discs attached to the patients' scalps during the sessions.

In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, they found that 16 of 104 unresponsive patients (15%) had brain activation detected by EEG even though they couldn't talk or move.

The findings could help develop future methods to predict who will wake up from a coma.

