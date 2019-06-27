This church will pay off about $4 million in medical debt in its community. Here's how it happened

(CNN) Four times a year, Northview Church in Indiana does what it calls the Dollar Club.

The premise is simple: A dollar by itself doesn't go a long way, but a bunch of dollars, together, well, that's something.

So every fiscal quarter, the pastors across Northview's seven campuses in Indiana -- averaging about 10,000 people on a typical Sunday -- asks its congregations to donate a dollar. They then pool all the money and put it to work. The church typically raises between $6,000 and $10,000, and the money has gone to support foster families, help with medical bills, and so on.

But in May, things were different. Northview asked their congregations for a little more this time, $3 or $4 rather than the typical one. They had a special opportunity, they said.

A few weeks later, they revealed their plan. They were going to partner with a charity and alleviate medical debt in their community. And though they didn't know it at the time, they would help alleviate upwards of $4 million in debt.

