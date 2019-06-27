Two killed after Russian plane overshoots runway and bursts into flames

(CNN) Two crew members were killed but all 43 passengers survived after a Russian aircraft crashed and burst into flames during an emergency landing at an airport in Siberia.

The Angara Airlines flight slid off the runway for around a hundred meters (328 ft) after attempting the landing at 10:24 a.m. local time Thursday (10.24 p.m. ET on Wednesday), the airline said.

It collided with a sewage treatment plant before catching fire, local media reported.

Images of the aftermath showed the Soviet-era An-24 jet engulfed in flames. The plane's inspector pilot, Kolomin Vladimir Ilyich, and the flight mechanic, Bardanov Oleg Vladimirovich, were killed, while a co-pilot and a flight attendant survived.

The flight had been traveling between Ulan-Ude and Nizhneangarsk, two remote towns in eastern Siberia.

