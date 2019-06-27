The London Zoo is celebrating Pride month in honor of its gay penguins

(CNN) Gay animals deserve to celebrate Pride Month, too.

The ZSL London Zoo is home to the famous gay penguin couple, Humboldt penguins Ronnie and Reggie.

To celebrate the pair and similar animal couples, the zoo plans to give a "Pride makeover" to its Zoo Night event on July 5. In addition to regularly scheduled Zoo Night festivities, the zoo will teach about gender, mating and same-sex animal pairings.

Zookeepers have also designed a special banner for the Penguin Beach home where Ronnie and Reggie live.

The banner reads, "Some penguins are gay. Get over it," a homage to Stonewall's "Get Over It" campaign against LGBT bullying.

