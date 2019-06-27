This bundle could help you read faster and get more from your reading

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love.

Reading, like any skill, can be improved over time. Luckily for anyone looking to upgrade their reading skills, the 2019 award-winning Speed Reading Bundle is on sale in the CNN Store as a lifetime subscription for just $19. It gives you access to three digital courses -- the 7 Speed Reading EX, Vocab1 and Spreeder Pro.

Each of these focuses on different aspects of reading, from comprehension to expanding your vocabulary to learning to read faster.

With 7 Speed Reading EX, you'll take "practice makes perfect" to the next level through training that teaches you to read more quickly and understand more of what you read. This is done by uploading text to the software or reading from a collection of free e-books, watching videos and completing in-application activities. This multipronged approach will let you sync your progress so you can pick up the course from almost any device.

Vocab1 goes down the road of interactive software to increase your vocabulary. With over 520 million words in the library, you won't have to worrry about the games and activities getting repetitive. From digital memory cards to matching, mindmaps and even lists, you'll be able to expand your vocabulary in many different ways. If you're prepping for a standardized test like the SAT, LSAT or GMAT, this is a great tool to gear up for that.

Last but not least, Spreeder Pro takes advantage of rapid serial visual presentation, which flashes text in a specific format on the screen. With this, it aims to get you reading at a rate which is comfortable for your eyes. You can choose between Serial, Flow, Highlight or Scroll reading modes. With any of these, the developers say you can learn to read as much as three times faster, and you get plenty of customizations along the way. Similarly to Vocab1 and 7 Speed Reading EX, you can also monitor progress and sync with the cloud.

For just $19, this bundle gives you lifetime access to three great pieces of software that can help you get more out of your reading -- which could be a big help in your career.

