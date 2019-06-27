(CNN) An Australian student studying in North Korea has been reported missing, after his family said they had not heard from him in two days.

In a statement seen by CNN, a spokesperson for the family of Alek Sigley, 29, said he had "not been in digital contact" with friends and family since Tuesday morning Australian time, which was "unusual for him."

While North Korea's communication infrastructure has modernized in recent years, it still lags much of the world in reliability.

The family spokesperson, who asked not to be named, added that it was not confirmed whether Sigley has been detained.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said Wednesday it was providing consular services "to the family of an Australian man who has been reported as being detained in North Korea," but did not name Sigley citing privacy concerns.