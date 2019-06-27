(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Last night's Democratic debate gave the opportunity for 10 candidates to make their mark on the American people. CNN's Chris Cillizza breaks down his winners and losers from the debate.
-- The Supreme Court ruled that partisan gerrymandering can continue, but blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
-- Angela Merkel was seen visibly shaking for the second time this month while at an event with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
-- Another migrant photo surfaced that shows the reality of migrants trying to cross the border into the United States.
-- Twitter announced a plan to post a disclaimer on tweets from public figures that violate community guidelines.
-- After Duane "Dog" Chapman announced the death of his wife Beth, he revealed her final words.
-- A suicide bombing targeting a "security vehicle" in Tunisia injured at least two people, state TV said.
-- Almost 100 drivers got stuck in a deserted field after Google Maps took them on a detour.
-- NASA has captured more glittery pictures of the Whirlpool galaxy. Check them out.
-- This school has parents pay tuition with plastic bottles.