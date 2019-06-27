Two suicide attacks hit Tunisia's capital

(CNN) Tunsia's capital was hit by two suicide bombings Thursday that left one person dead and several others injured.

The first blast occurred in central Tunis when a bomber targeted a police patrol on the main thoroughfare of Charles De Gaulle Avenue, according to an Interior Ministry statement.

It injured three civilians and several security personnel, who received "received varying degrees of injuries."

Ten minutes later, a police station in the city was hit by a second bomber.

"One person blew themselves up behind the back door of the police department in El Gorjani neighbourhood," the statement said.

