Two suicide attacks hit Tunisia's capital

(CNN)Tunsia's capital was hit by two suicide bombings Thursday that left one person dead and several others injured.
The first blast occurred in central Tunis when a bomber targeted a police patrol on the main thoroughfare of Charles De Gaulle Avenue, according to an Interior Ministry statement.
It injured three civilians and several security personnel, who received "received varying degrees of injuries."
Ten minutes later, a police station in the city was hit by a second bomber.
"One person blew themselves up behind the back door of the police department in El Gorjani neighbourhood," the statement said.
At least four security personnel were injured in the El Gorjani bombing -- two of them seriously, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Sofien Zaak.
An employee at the nearby French Embassy told CNN he saw a police car that appeared to have been damaged by the first blast but gave no further details on the origin of the explosion. He added that he did not see any injured people.
The first bombing was at 10:50 a.m. local time (5:50 a.m. ET) and the second was at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET).
The attack came a day after the fourth anniversary of the Sousse attack, in which gunman went on a rampage on a Tunisian seaside resort, killing 38 people.
A state of emergency has been in effect for Tunisia since the terror attacks.