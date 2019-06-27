Tunis suicide bombing injures 2 people - state TV

(CNN) A suicide bombing targeting a "security vehicle" in central Tunis has injured at least two security personnel, Tunisian TV reported.

An explosion was heard in the Tunisian capital Thursday morning, according to the state-run news agency TAP.

The blast occurred on the main Charles De Gaulle thoroughfare in Tunis.

An employee at the nearby French Embassy told CNN he saw a police car that appeared to have been damaged by the blast but gave no further details on the origin of the explosion. He added that he did not see any injured people.

The witness sad it happened at about 10:45a.m. local time (5.45a.m. ET).