Tunis suicide bombing injures 3 civilians and several security personnel - interior ministry

(CNN) A suicide bombing in central Tunis has injured three civilians and several security personnel, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The statement said various security personnel "received varying degrees of injuries."

The blast happened on the main Charles De Gaulle Avenue, not far from the city's main artery Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the Interior Ministry added.

Earlier, Tunisian TV reported that a "security vehicle" was targeted in the bombing.

The statement said various security personnel "received varying degrees of injuries," the statement added.

Read More