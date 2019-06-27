Tunis suicide bombing injures 3 civilians and several security personnel - interior ministry

(CNN)A suicide bombing in central Tunis has injured three civilians and several security personnel, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said in a statement Thursday.
The statement said various security personnel "received varying degrees of injuries."
The blast happened on the main Charles De Gaulle Avenue, not far from the city's main artery Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the Interior Ministry added.
Earlier, Tunisian TV reported that a "security vehicle" was targeted in the bombing.
The statement said various security personnel "received varying degrees of injuries," the statement added.
The explosion occurred on Charles de Gaulle Avenue, not far from the city's main artery Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the Interior Ministry said.
An employee at the nearby French Embassy told CNN he saw a police car that appeared to have been damaged by the blast but gave no further details on the origin of the explosion. He added that he did not see any injured people.
The witness sad it happened at about 10:45a.m. local time (5.45a.m. ET).
Back in 2015, ISIS attacks in Sousse and Tunis killed 60 people, most of whom were European tourists.
A state of emergency has been in effect for Tunisia since the terror attacks.