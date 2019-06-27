Madagascar stadium stampede kills 16 during celebrations

(CNN) A stampede at a stadium during Madagascar's independence day celebrations killed 16 people and left 101 people injured, an official told CNN.

The incident happened at the entrance of the stadium as the crowd jostled to get through the gate at the Mahamasina stadium in the capital Antananarivo.

"The gate was not large enough for the crowd," said General Richard Ravalomanana, who told CNN the incident happened at the moment Rwanda's President Paul Kagame was leaving the stadium after attending a military parade at the stadium earlier in the day.

More than 100 people were wounded in the chaos that ensued from the jostling at the stadium where thousands had gathered for a concert during the national celebrations on Wednesday afternoon.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over events marking the country's 59 years of independence from France.

Read More