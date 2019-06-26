Prince William said he would 'fully support' his children if they were gay, but admitted to worry

(CNN) Prince William said today that he wouldn't care if his children were gay, but he'd be worried about the pressures they would face from society.

"I fully support whatever decision they make, but it does worry me from a parent point of view, you know, how many barriers, hateful words, persecution, all that, and discrimination that might come," he said.

The comments came while the Duke of Cambridge was visiting akt, a charity focused on preventing homelessness among LGBT youth. He was there visiting the group's new service center in London, and the group says it is the first visit to a LGBT youth charity by a member of the royal family.

William admits that he's only started thinking about the issue since he's become a father, and that he wishes we lived in a world where it wouldn't matter.

