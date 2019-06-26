New Jersey woman who connected would-be terrorists with ISIS gets 48 months in prison

(CNN) A New Jersey woman who communicated on Facebook with members of ISIS under the name "Umm Nutella" only weeks after she pleaded guilty to connecting US-based extremists with the terrorist group was sentenced Wednesday to 48 months in prison, minus time served.

Sinmyah Amera Ceasar, 24, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization in February 2017, has spent 28 months in prison in total.

Prosecutors said Ceasar was so prominent in her role as a facilitator for would-be terrorists that they brokered the cooperation agreement in the hopes that she could lead investigators to dangerous ISIS members.

But when Ceasar was released on bail in April 2018 as part of that agreement, she went back on Facebook, chatting with the same ISIS members and reaching out to new ones, prosecutors said.

Ceasar chose the name "Umm Nutella" based on a marketing ploy in which ISIS members would take selfies with a jar of the hazelnut spread or, in some cases, a kitten to appeal to children, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation.

Read More