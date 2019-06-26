The Southeast US is seeing some colorful sunsets -- thanks to dust from Africa

(CNN) The Southeast US is getting spoiled with some evening color, all thanks to dust from 5,000 miles away.

While the dust may not be noticeable during the day, its presence in the atmosphere is creating some spectacular sunsets by scattering the evening rays of light.

Dust from the Sahara Desert concentrates Tuesday over the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast US.

Since the start of summer, social media feeds have been filled with vibrant red-orange images from the Gulf Coast states.

Fertilizing soil and impairing breathing

For thousands of years, winds have carried dust from Saharan Africa across the Atlantic and into the Americas, with as much as 40 million tons of dust transported in just one week, NASA says

Good and bad can come from these dust transports, known as the Saharan Air Layer. The air mass, for instance, can fertilize soils in the Amazon River Basin. But it can also spark outbreaks of toxic algal blooms and impair air quality around the Gulf of Mexico, NASA says.

The dust now is hovering at 5,000 to 20,000 feet in the atmosphere over Gulf Coast states. So, people with sensitive respiratory conditions should limit their time outside over the next couple days.

How dust helps color the evening sky

Besides those effects, the dust is enhancing the palette of the evening sky. Here's why:

During the day, when the sun is highest in the sky, blue light is scattered more than other colors because it has a shorter wavelength in the spectrum of light. But in the evening, when the sun is low on the horizon, it has more atmosphere to shine its light through.

We see red and orange because they have longer wavelengths. When dust is high up in the atmosphere, the air is more dense, which enhances the scattering light rays, resulting in more vibrant shades of those colors.

Keeping tropical storms at bay

So, if this dust transport continues to be active during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season , it could limit the number hurricanes that form before the season ends November 30..

Another wave of Saharan dust is seen blowing over the Atlantic Ocean in this #GOESEast view from June 18, 2019. #DYK that large amounts of Saharan dust over the Atlantic during hurricane season helps prevent storms from spinning up or gaining strength. https://t.co/Pv3ojUWKYn pic.twitter.com/pkQE636cOl — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 19, 2019

For now, if you live in the Southeast US, enjoy the evening color over the next few days. Showers and thunderstorms will fizzle the dust out of the sky by the end of the week.