A boy was bullied with anti-immigrant taunts. His mom was beaten when she defended him

(CNN) A 13-year-old New Jersey boy faces assault charges for allegedly attacking the mother of a classmate, after the classmate reported him to school officials for anti-immigrant taunts, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said in a media release.

The mother, identified as Beronica Ruiz by her attorney, Daniel Santiago, told authorities she was walking down a street in Passaic, New Jersey, with her 1-year-old baby and her 12-year-old son on June 19 when she and her son were attacked.

Santiago told CNN that the conflict began at school the day before the attack, when the 13-year-old and some other boys chanted "go back to Mexico" to a group of students in the cafeteria.

Ruiz's son, who is an American citizen, replied, "What are you talking about? We all come from immigrants," the attorney said.

The group allegedly threatened to beat up the boy after school. This scared Ruiz's son, so he pulled one of the teachers aside and conveyed his fear, according to Santiago.

