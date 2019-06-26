Last known images of missing Utah college girl released by Salt Lake City police

(CNN) Is she smiling or is she upset as she stands with one hand touching her necklace, the other clutching her phone? The last known images of Mackenzie Lueck, 23, released by the Salt Lake City Police Department on Tuesday, offer few clues.

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, is seen leaving the departure area at Salt Lake City International Airport.

In the still shots snatched from Salt Lake City International Airport videotape, Lueck is seen wearing a black backpack and carrying a stylish handbag as she exits the airport's departure area sometime after 2 a.m. on Monday, June 17. Lueck had arrived at the airport after attending a family funeral in California. She texted her mother at 1 a.m. Monday when she landed in Salt Lake City, according to CNN affiliate KSTU

Lueck carries her luggage through Salt Lake City International Airport.

Another grainy photo shows her casually rolling her luggage past the baggage carousel.

That was moments before she took a Lyft to Hatch Park in North Salt Lake City, according to police. The Lyft driver drove off and picked up other riders. Lueck has not been seen or heard from since.

"Mackenzie was met at Hatch Park by an individual in a vehicle. The Lyft driver left Mackenzie at the park with that person and stated that Mackenzie did not appear to be in any type of distress," Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt told reporters on Monday. Police cannot confirm the make or model of the car and do not know the identity of the person Lueck met -- or even if that person is a man or a woman, Doubt said.

