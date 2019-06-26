(CNN) The 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball last month during a Chicago Cubs' game against the Astros in Houston sustained a fracture skull, subdural bleeding, brain contusions and a brain edema, the family's attorney said Wednesday.

During the May 29 game, Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive into the field-level seats on the third-base side at the Astros' Minute Maid Park. The girl's seat was just beyond where the netting ends at the edge of the visitors' dugout.

The crowd let out a collective gasp when the ball struck the child. Almora was distraught, throwing his hands behind his head immediately after seeing the impact.

Attorney Steve Polotko said Wednesday that the girl had a seizure at the hospital and has to take medicine to prevent more seizures. She is still recovering at home from her injuries, he said.