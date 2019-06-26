Children's magazine Highlights denounced migrant family separation in a plea for 'human decency'

(CNN) The children's magazine, Highlights, denounced the Trump administration's separation of migrant families in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday. This comes after new reports revealing poor conditions at border detention facilities.

"This is not a political statement about immigration policy. This is a statement about human decency, plain and simple," wrote CEO Kent Johnson.

The statement condemned the practice of family separation as "unconscionable" and encouraged readers and their parents to speak out. The administration's policy conflicts with the magazine's core belief that "children are the most important people," Johnson wrote.

The statement also invited readers "regardless of their political leanings" to join the magazine in demanding humane treatment of children held at border detention facilities by reaching out to their representatives.

At Highlights, our core belief is that children are the world's most important people. In light of the reports of the living conditions of detained children & threats of further deportation & family separation, here is a statement from our CEO Kent Johnson. #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/CNF5LTv4az — Highlights (@Highlights) June 25, 2019

"Let our children draw strength and inspiration from our collective display of moral courage," Johnson wrote. "They are watching."