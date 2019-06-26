(CNN) Dr. George Tyndall, a gynecologist who practiced at the University of Southern California for almost 30 years, was charged Wednesday with 18 counts of sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Los Angeles.

Tyndall, who was fired in 2017, has denied allegations of wrongdoing, which were also included in a class-action lawsuit against the university.

Tyndall, 72, will also face 11 counts of sexual battery by fraud, the district attorney's office said in announcing the charges.

"After a year of being tried in the press, Dr. Tyndall looks forward to finally having his case adjudicated in a court of law," attorney Leonard Levine said. "He remains confident that he will be totally exonerated."

Tyndall's arraignment, where he will be asked to plead to the charges, has not been scheduled.