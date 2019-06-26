A Florida park is asking visitors to pick up their trash after video of a gator munching on plastic

(CNN) We've seen it with whales, we've seen it with dolphins and now it's gators.

Animals keep mistakenly eating our trash.

A visitor posted a video showing an alligator at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, in Crawfordville, Florida, chewing on a plastic bag. The park said the gator likely thought it contained something edible.

"This is a strong reminder to please secure your trash when you carry it home with you," the park said . "Help protect our wildlife. Please keep an eye out for a gator in distress or one trailing a rope or string."

The visitor who captured the footage, Corine Samwel, posted a series of videos with the animal's actions.

