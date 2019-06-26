Two employees were shot and killed inside a Ford dealership in California. The gunman is also dead

(CNN) A gunman killed two people Tuesday evening at a Ford dealership south of San Jose, Morgan Hill police said.

When officers arrived on the scene around 6 p.m., they found a man on the ground outside with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a handgun by his side, police said.

Two employees were found inside the dealership suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The building has since been cleared and secured.

"There is no threat to the public," police said , adding the department will be conducting a "thorough and in-depth investigation and will be on scene for some time."

