Broward County terminates two more officers for Parkland shooting response

(CNN) Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said that two deputies who responded to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were terminated Tuesday for neglect of duty.

The terminations came as a result of an internal affairs investigation into the police response to the shooting. Of the seven officers who were part of the inquest, four have been terminated or, in the case of school resource officer Scot Peterson, arrested. The three others will return to duty, Tony said.

The shooting last February left 17 students and teachers dead.

