(CNN) Graduations are emotional. Especially when it's your little sister.

A Connecticut mom captured the moment her 8-year-old son Derek congratulated her 5-year-old daughter Charlee after her Pre-K graduation and the image is making the rounds on social media.

Aundrea and Matthew Smith posted the photo on Instagram saying their son walked up to their daughter to give her a hug ... but that wasn't all. He had some words of encouragement to add.

"I'm just so proud of you," he said.

That's when Charlee started crying and quick to follow were mom and dad.

