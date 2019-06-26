19 albino alligator eggs may hatch this summer at an animal park in Florida

Atlanta (CNN) Two albino alligators at a Florida animal park are the proud parents of 19 gator eggs, and park officials are hoping for a bounty of the rare white creatures.

Gator parents Snowflake, a 25-year-old female, and Blizzard, a 14-year-old male, have been with the park since 2017. Park officials crossed their fingers for a possible mating between the two and got their wish when they noticed the gators' changing behavior going into mating season.

Soon, the reason became apparent: Snowflake was protecting her freshly built nest.

The gators face significant challenges in protecting their eggs. That's where Wild Florida's "Croc Squad" comes in. Team members Andrew Biddle, Andrew Gilhouly, Christian Martinez and Adam West moved the eggs to a climate-controlled incubator to give them a better chance of hatching.

Read More