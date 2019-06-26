(CNN) In an appeal to patriotism, a car dealership in Alabama is giving away bibles, flags and guns for a Fourth of July special.

From now until July 31, Chatom Ford will offer customers a bible, American flag and a gift certificate for a 12-gauge shotgun when they purchase any new or used vehicle.

In a promotional video titled "God, Guns and Freedom," manager Koby Palmer cocks a shotgun in front of a red truck with an American flag draped across the back.

"We're going to be celebrating July Fourth a little bit differently this year," he said in the video, posted to Facebook June 19.

The promotion, a first for the dealership, is meant to honor the tiny town of Chatom, home to just over 1,200 people, and its values, Palmer told CNN.

